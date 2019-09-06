NAB executive board approves references against Sharjeel Memon, others

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday approved references against former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon and former managing director PSO Irfan Khalil, ARY News reported.

The Executive Board meeting of the anti-graft body in Islamabad was chaired by its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The meeting granted approval to filing references against Sharjeel Memon, former managing director PSO Irfan Khalil and Abdul Hameed.

The board also approved inquiries against Babar Ghauri, Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Awais Shah, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ghulam Ali Nizamani.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Javed Iqbal said corruption is a cancer and major obstacle in the national progress.

The NAB board in an early meeting approved 10 inquires against various entities and individuals.

The board authorized two investigations as well as transferring other cases to concerned departments for further legal action.

“NAB is pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ and its priority is to take white collar crimes to logical conclusion.

He said after his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce he had set up special cell at NAB headquarters to resolve the issues of business community.

