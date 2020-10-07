NAB expands probe against Liaquat Qaimkhani to his relatives

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has expanded the scope of investigation against former director-general parks KMC, Liaquat Qaimkhani in recovery of valuable items case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NAB has included brothers and nephews of Liaquat Qaimkhani as holders of Benami properties in the case. NAB’s Karachi office has summoned seven members of the family for questioning in the case.

A division bench of Islamabad High Court on petitions of the family members of Qaimkhani, granted interim bails to the accused and restrained the accountability bureau from their arrest till November 11.

The court granted interim bail to accused over bail money of Rs. 50,000 each.

The bench also called the NAB’s reply over the matter and adjourned further hearing of the case until November 11.

An accountability court had recently extended the judicial remand of Liaquat Qaimkhani for 30 days, in a fake bank accounts case.

The court while extending his judicial remand for a month ordered jail authorities to present him before the court on November 6 again.

At the last hearing of the case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials had requested the court to extend the physical remand of the former DG Parks KMC, but the court while denying the request had ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand.

On September 19, 2019 NAB officials raided Qaimkhani’s residence in the city’s PECHS Society on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

During the raid, the team had also recovered a treasure trove of eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers. Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cuff-links were also seized in the raid.

The team had also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

