NAB explains why ex-PM Abbasi was arrested

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau in light of convincing evidence of his involvement in “corruption and corrupt practices.”

According to the bureau’s document explaining the reason for the PML-N stalwart’s arrest, Abbasi, former petroleum and natural resources minister, allegedly used his influence to award the contract of the construction of an LNG terminal at the Karachi port to Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited (ETPL), causing a loss to the national kitty.

A firm, QED Consulting, was hired to prepare tender documents for the LNG terminal contract.

The services of the firm were hired in lieu of Sui Southern Gas Company for the purpose in gross violation of relevant provisions of Procurement Services Regulations 2010.

Earlier today, the corruption watchdog arrested Abbasi from Thokhar Niaz Baig Interchange. He was summoned in the LNG case today but he didn’t turn up before the bureau.

As per the arrest warrant issued for his arrest, Abbasi is “accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.”

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal signed the warrants for the former premier’s arrest under Section 18(e) and Section 24(a) of the NAO.

