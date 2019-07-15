Asif Ali Zardari’s physical remand extended till July 29

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s physical remand has been extended until July 29, in fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Zardari was produced before an accountability court amid tight security, as his 13-day physical remand expired today.

The security was tightened around the judicial complex, as many as 500 personnel will be deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team pleaded the court to extend Zardari’s remand, on which his remand was extended for 14 days. The court asked to present him on July 29.

Earlier on June 1, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference related to Park Lane Properties probe.

According to details, Zardari was allegedly running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

The charges entail that the former president took out a loan from the National Bank of Pakistan in the name of Parathon.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken out from the bank and transferred to the company account in a private bank.

It had also been revealed that he had forged documents to comply with the loan policy and coaxed the National Bank into loan approval.

