NAB fails to file supplementary reference in Sindh Bank case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday failed to file supplementary reference in money laundering case that caused Rs25bn loss to the Sindh Bank, ARY News reported.

Former director Sindh Bank, Bilal Sheikh appeared before the court of AC Judge Azam Khan. At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor sought more time for filing supplementary reference in the case.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case after giving time to the NAB until January 5 to file supplementary reference.

On June 10, NAB had arrested President Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan and Bilal Sheikh in a fake bank accounts case.

The NAB Rawalpindi arrested accused Bilal Sheikh, ex-president Sindh Bank, Tariq Ahsan, president Sindh Bank and Nadeem Altaf, executive vice president Sindh bank involved in corruption and awarding loans to Omni group through illegal means.

Read more: Three more bankers arrested in fake bank accounts case

The three accused have awarded illegal loans of worth Rs 1.8 billion to beenami companies of Omni group, said sources.

Former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.

Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.

Comments

comments