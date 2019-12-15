NAB to file assets reference against Nisar Morai: sources

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau has decided to file another reference against former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) Nisar Morai, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The new reference will be filed against Nisar Morai over assets beyond known sources of income, sources said.

Morai, along with others, accused of misusing authority, embezzlement of funds, illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15, causing a loss of over Rs 343 million to the national exchequer in the FCS corruption reference filed in January 2018.

According to sources, the NAB officials have found details of five bank accounts of Nisar Morai claiming that the former FCS chairman, who has been arrested illegal recruitment and graft reference, have properties worth billions of rupees in Karachi, Hyderabad and Lahore.

“Morai is said to be a close ally of former president Asif Ali Zardari,” sources said.

The investigators have confirmed that ownership of a bungalow in Lahore by Nisar Morai and traced an apartment in Defence area of Karachi worth multi-million rupees, sources further said.

According to sources, Model Ayan Ali also owned an apartment in the same locality of the Defence area.

“The ownership of his plots in Hyderabad has also been verified by the concerned officials.

“Nisar Morai have four accounts in a branch of private bank in Hyderabad while another account has been in a bank branch in Defence area,” sources added.

