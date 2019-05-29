NAB to file reference against Agha Siraj tomorrow, SHC informed

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed Sindh High Court on Wednesday that reference will be filed against Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused tomorrow, ARY News reported.

A high court bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh was hearing bail petitions of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, his brother and other accused today.

NAB investigation officer in progress report of the case informed the court that the chairman accountability bureau has approved a reference against Agha Siraj, which will be filed in accountability court tomorrow (Thursday).

He said that the NAB investigation has unearthed 35 vehicles owned by Siraj Durrani apart of crores of rupees properties.

He said that the probe against Durrani and co-accused has been completed and evidence about illegal use of authority, illegal recruitment and other corrupt practices have been found.

The bureau has also key evidence about his assets beyond known means of income, the NAB investigation officer said.

The bench ordered NAB to submit report to the court on June 11 after filing reference against the provincial assembly speaker.

Durrani’s counsel pleaded to the court that his client was in jail and sought hearing of his bail petition.

“The details of the case yet to come before the court, how the bench will hear and decide the matter,” chief justice said.

The court will hear the bail petition after filing of the reference, he further said.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in an assets beyond means case.

According to the bureau, Durrani allegedly misused his powers and accumulated assets, causing a loss of more than Rs one billion to the national exchequer.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

