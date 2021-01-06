Web Analytics
NAB files corruption reference against ex-ambassador

NAB Corruption Reference

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed a corruption reference against a former ambassador for embezzling embassy funds.

The national graft buster filed the reference in an Islamabad accountability court.

According to the reference, former ambassador to Bulgaria Babar Hashmi in cahoots with former accountant Tufail Qazi embezzled Rs19 million from 2016 to 2018. The funds were released for Pakistan’s embassy in Sofia.

Also Read: Ex-accountant at Pakistan embassy in Sofia arrested by NAB

The bureau conducted the investigation on the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The accused used the embassy funds for personal use by paying bills of hotels and throwing parties. The embezzlement was detected when a new accountant took charge of the embassy in Sofia.

Last year in August, NAB had apprehended Qazi in the case. The court will conduct hearing on the reference after its scrutiny by the registrar’s office.

