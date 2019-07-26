NAB files Nehr-e-Khayyam reference against Hasnain Mirza

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed Nehr-e-Khayyam land allotment reference against Hasnain Mirza MPA and others in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Hasnain Mirza is the son of Zulfiqar Mirza and federal minister Fahmida Mirza.

The accountability bureau has submitted its preliminary report of the case at Rawalpindi’s accountability court.

The NAB reference alleged that Hasnain Mirza used a bogus account in the matter.

Anwar Majeed’s son Abdul Ghani Majeed was also involved in the case, NAB said adding that the bureau has to investigate him in the case.

Earlier this month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had transferred the investigation of Nehr-e-Khayyam illegal land allotment case from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The probe has been transferred to Rawalpindi on the directive of the NAB chairman and a notification to the effect has been issued, accountability bureau said.

According to NAB officials the case has been linked with the fake accounts and money laundering cases.

Fake bank accounts were used for purchase and sale of billions of rupees plots in the land scam, NAB officials claimed.

According to sources, the Omni Group sent the money generated from the plots, to overseas with money laundering. The amount transferred to the overseas account of Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, sources said.

Manzoor Qadir is a former director general of Sindh Building Control Authority, sources further said.

Arrested owner of a company involved in the scam, Abbas Ali Agha, has disclosed money laundering in his statement, NAB sources claimed.

A joint investigation team (JIT) inquiring into the issue of transfer of the amount through money laundering, sources said.

