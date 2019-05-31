NAB files reference against Khawaja brothers

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a reference in an accountability court against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique and other accused in the Paragon Housing Society scandal.

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali have been named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against the Khawaja brothers, it added.

Earlier, on May 30, the accountability court had ordered the bureau to file a reference against the accused in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the reference against the Khawaja brothers had been approved by the NAB chairman and copies would be presented soon.

Salman Rafique appeared in the court while Saad Rafique remained absent as he was in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session.

The court extended the judicial remand of the Khawaja brothers till June 13.

Comments

comments