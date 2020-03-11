Man impersonating as NAB officer arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities on Wednesday nabbed a fraudster hurling threats at Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) officials while pretending to be an accountability watchdog official, ARY NEWS reported.

A case was also registered against the accused identified as Haroon on the request of Deputy Director NAB Aijaz Bashir at Aabpara police station in Islamabad.

According to the FIR, the accused pretended himself as an official of NAB’s intelligence wing and threatened the OGDCL officials to trap them in cases if they fail to pay him a handsome amount.

The accused, who lives in Mirpurkhas, was identified by NAB authorities as fake on the complaint of the OGDCL officials and a legal action was launched against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 26, the NAB executive board has given approval for inquiries against former Director-General Health Mukhtar Shah, Additional Director Operations Akhtar Rasheed, DG Railways Ghulam Muhammad Qureshi, ex- managing director Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Zahid Mir, former MD OGDCL Board Muhammad Rafi.

On February 13, the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) caught a man masquerading as a powerful man of the federal party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

A formal case has been registered against the imposter after his arrest, the identity of the man was revealed by a PTI member to the agency who took prompt action and successfully apprehended the individual.

PTI’s Chaudhry Ejaz had registered a formal complaint against the individual who was busy swindling people posing as a high powered government functionary.

Pictures of the suspect with high ranking PTI leaders and government officer letterheads were confiscated during the raid at his office.

