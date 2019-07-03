ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team likely to visit Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday (today) to interrogate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif in Tosha Khana vehicle case, citing sources, reported ARY News.

The former premier is currently serving seven-year prison term awarded to him in the Al-Azizia reference.

According to sources, the team will record Sharif’s statement in the case, for which the questionnaire has also been finalised.

Earlier, this week, an accountability court in Islamabad had granted the NAB permission to interrogate Nawaz Sharif in Tosha Khana case inside the jail.

A NAB official informed the judge that Sharif had illegally acquired a luxury vehicle from Tosha Khana on payment of 20 per cent of the total amount in taxes and duty. The vehicle was gifted by the government of Saudi Arabia in 1997.

Earlier in March, this year, a NAB team had recorded the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with its investigation into alleged personal use of bulletproof vehicles imported for the SAARC summit 2016 inside the jail.

The team comprising NAB’s additional director Hamad Hassan and deputy director investigation Abdul Majid met the PML-N supreme leader at the jail superintendent’s office where he was interrogated.

The NAB stated before the court that 34 bulletproof vehicles were procured from Germany for the guest of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) conference. The vehicles were bought without paying import duty, it added.

Comments

comments