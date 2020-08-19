Web Analytics
DG NAB takes action against illegal housing scheme in Lahore

LAHORE: The director-general of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter has taken action over the complaints of affectees against an illegal Grand Avenue housing scheme, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption officials have arrested a businessperson and planner of the housing scheme, Riaz Chohan, over alleged financial scam worth Rs2.5 billion.

According to NAB Lahore, Riaz Chohan had launched the Grand Avenue housing scheme in 2012 by acquiring 62 Kanal land and allegedly sold out 4,000 Kanal to the citizens.

More than 200 affectees have registered complaints against the owner of the housing society regarding the massive financial scam. Moreover, the accused person has not made the housing scheme approved by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) so far.

The prosecution will seek physical remand of the accused person after presenting Riaz Chohan before the court on Thursday (tomorrow), said NAB Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 73 housing schemes had been declared illegal by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in 2013.

