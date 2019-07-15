NAB decides to impound Shehbaz’s assets bought through unfair means

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to seize the assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, accumulated through unfair means, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the accountability watchdog has decided to initiate massive action against the Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif.

The assets he accumulated through unfair means will be seized, the sources said and added a letter in this regard has been penned to the concerned authorities.

NAB sources claimed that his bungalows situated in 96 Model Town Lahore, Dinga Gali and a residential house in KP and luxury vehicles will be confiscated.

“The properties were purchased through Telegraphic Transfer (TT) money”, the sources said.

On Sunday, a British newspaper made startling revelations in its report that millions of Pounds funds the UK sent to the government of Shehbaz Sharif as an aid for the earthquake victims, was plundered.

Read more: ‘I stand by my story against Shehbaz Sharif’, says British journalist

The report claimed that the paper was given exclusive access to some of the results of a high-level probe ordered by the government of Pakistan. The paper said it was also able to interview key witnesses held on remand in jail, including a UK citizen Aftab Mehmood.

He claims he laundered millions on behalf of Shahbaz’s family from a nondescript office in Birmingham without attracting suspicion from Britain’s financial regulators.

Comments

comments