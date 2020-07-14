NAB files fresh inquiries against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday approved fresh inquiries against PML-N leaders, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

An old case against Shehbaz Sharif was, however, quashed by the accountability watchdog.

The decision was made in a NAB meeting at Islamabad headquarters, headed by Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The accountability watchdog approved an inquiry against Nawaz Sharif in a case pertaining to the construction of a Raiwind road.

The meeting also approved fresh inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif, Sartaj Aziz, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rana Iqbal, and MPA Mehar Hamid.

The accountability watchdog decided to file a reference against CEO ERPL company Arshad Waheed and others.

The meeting, on the contrary, decided to close an inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif and Ahad Cheema in waste management case while inquiries pertaining to Punjab Municipal Development Company and Gujranwala Waste Management Company (WMC) were also closed.

An accountability court on May 29 issued arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference.

The hearing was presided over by AC Judge Asghar Ali, in which former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani appeared before the court, while former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif skipped the appearance.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of Asif Ali Zardari presented the medical reports of his client and requested to grant exemption from the court appearance.

