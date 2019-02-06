NAB issues arrest warrant for Abdul Ghani Majeed

KARACHI: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday issued arrest warrant for Abdul Ghani Majeed, ARY News reported.

The NAB said that Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed, had illegally bought a plot in Nehr Khyam area of Clifton, Karachi.

The anti-graft body said the suspect had inflicted loss upon the national exchequer by illegitimately allotting the plot.

A banking court on January 19 had issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on an application filed by Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed seeking post-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case.

The court had directed FIA to submit its response to the bail plea.

The applicants through their counsel had contended before the court that the agency had failed to produce evidence to corroborate charges against them. “FIA has been taking action against us on political basis.” They, therefore, pleaded to the court to grant them bail.

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, close aide Anwar Majeed and others are facing a probe into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts.

