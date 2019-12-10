NAB decides to constitute JIT to probe Khursheed Shah’s assets

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the case against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah, ARY News reported.

According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog has written a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) and Securities and Exchange Companies of Pakistan (SECP) chairman and sought names of officers for JIT.

“JIT investigation is necessary before filing reference against the PPP leader,” said NAB’s spokesperson.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

Read more: Production orders issued for Zardari, Khursheed Shah and Saad

Syed Khursheed Shah currently is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur, where he recently underwent an angiography procedure due to cardiac problem.

An accountability court on December 7, extended judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Syed Khursheed till December 12 in assets beyond means case.

Comments

comments