ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has unearthed as to how a fake account in the name of a ‘Kabari Wala’ [recycler] was used allegedly by the Sharif family to transfer millions of rupees to Salman Shehbaz, son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to NAB documents, an account of a recycler from Gujranwala, Azhar Hussain Mughal, was allegedly used three times in 2012 to transfer an amount of Rs 13.7 million to Salman Shehbaz. “Swift code in the name of Azhar Hussain was used to transfer the amount,” the documents showed.

However, when the NAB authorities arrested the man, he denied having knowledge of any such transaction from his account and said that he has a recycling shop in Gujranwala.

According to sources having knowledge of the investigation process, the NAB authorities have recorded a statement of the Kabari wala under section 161 and has made it a part of the reference. “Azhar Hussain will appear in the money laundering case against Sharif family as a witness,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB has already arrested Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and acquired his 14-day physical remand from the accountability court on September 29 in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

An investigation into money laundering charges against Shehbaz and members of his family revealed that Shehbaz Sharif’s assets increased from Rs14.86mn to Rs7328mn in the past 20 years, according to NAB.

The PML-N leader had declared assets worth Rs2.12 million in 1990 which increased to Rs14.8 million in 1998 and reached Rs7328 million in 2018. The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif formed 13 new Benami companies under the banner of Sharif Group of Companies and laundered Rs2400 million through these flimsy companies.

