KARACHI: The director-general of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has ordered filing corruption references immediately after getting evidences in different inquiries, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

DG NAB Karachi Najaf Mirza convened an important session where he was briefed over different corruption inquiries including wheat scandal and probe against the provincial minister for information technology Taimur Talpur.

Sources told ARY News that a comprehensive report was also presented in the meeting regarding the inquiries initiated against political personalities and 19 government departments.

A report was also submitted over the absence of former Sindh minister Nisar Khuhro in the wheat scandal.

DG NAB Karachi also reviewed the list of 16 cases filed against Taimur Talpur. It emerged that Taimur Talpur and his father Yousuf Talpur were also accused in financial irregularities in public funds and illegal allotment of government land.

Sources said that Najaf Mirza directed all high-level officials of the anti-corruption watchdog to expedite investigation process and file reference immediately after grabbing corruption evidences.

Comments

comments