NAB decides to make key arrests in July

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to make key arrests from the government and the opposition side in the month of July, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The arrests will be made in the cases of fake bank accounts case, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal and Malam Jabba Land scam case.

As per details, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is main accused in the LNG scandal while the investigation against the former MD Pakistan Television Yousuf Baig Mirza will be expedited.

Yesterday, the NAB had filed reference against former director general Pakistan Information Department (PID) Chaudhry Rasheed over causing rs 28 million loss to the national exchequer.

Currently, the NAB is carrying perusing the mega corruption cases including, fake bank accounts case, LNG scandal, Ramzan Sugar Mills scam, Ashiana Housing Scam and other.

The NAB chairman has vowed to eliminate corruption from the country and carry out the accountability process in the country without any discrimination.

NAB Chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal while addressing a monthly evaluation ceremony for the prosecution and operation division of the institute had said that regional bureaus needed to catch up and take their performance up to the standards being set by specific regions.

