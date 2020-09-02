NAB launches land acquisition inquiry against Nawaz, Shehbaz

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has expanded the scope of its land acquisition inquiry against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz by making ex-premier Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif part of it, ARY News reported.

Sources familiar with the development relayed the national graft buster that has already been probing a case against Maryam for allegedly illegally acquiring hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind launched a similar investigation against the Sharif brothers.

The bureau has summoned the complete record of the land purchased by the Sharif family, including details of land acquired in the name of Nawaz and Shehbaz, from the relevant departments, they said.

The NAB Lahore had opened an investigation against the Sharif family for “illegally acquiring” hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind to include it in its Jati Umra residence.

Maryam was summoned to appear before the bureau on Aug 11 for questioning in connection with the case. Shortly after her arrival at the NAB Lahore office, a clash erupted between workers of the PML-N and police personnel, due to which her hearing was canceled. She has not been summoned since for questioning.

