ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has decided to amend National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law 1999, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the amendment, suspect facing corruption charges of rs.50 million will be provided C class facilities in the jail. The suspect will also be entitled for the same class facilities during trial and investigation of the charges.

In this regard, a new amendment will be added in the section 10 of the NAB law 1999. The proposed draft will be presented before the next federal cabinet meeting for the approval.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to amend Benami Transaction Act 2017, as it has decided to clarify ‘whistle-blower’ term.

According to the proposed amendment, any citizen can identify benami (undeclared) properties.

Earlier, the law minister in a statement had said that the government and the opposition were discussing amendments in the law governing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Naseem had said that he and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi frequently met the opposition members to discuss the issue.

“The opposition’s response to the government’s recommendations has not been positive so far,” the minister told media.

He had added that the government was committed to the eradication of corruption from the country.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Naveed Qamar had told the media his party has put forward several recommendations for NAB reforms.

