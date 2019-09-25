NAB to present Maryam Nawaz before court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team will seek another extension in physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice President, Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas on Wednesday (today), in a case related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Both will be presented before the accountability court as their remand expired today. Maryam and Abbas were handed over to NAB on Wednesday (September 18) on a week-long physical remand.

Strict security measures have been put in place to avoid any untoward scene in the judicial complex upon the court appearance, lady constables number has also been increased.

Earlier on, the last hearing of the case was adjourned for a while as workers of the PML-N had forcibly entered Judicial complex and the courtroom to meet their leader.

The PML-N workers continued to chant slogans in the courtroom despite several warnings by the judge.

Later, at the resumption of the hearing, NAB prosecutor had said Yousaf Abbas failed to answer that who had transferred the amount of Rs 230 million in his account in 2013 from Dubai. He said that Maryam also failed in answering queries of the NAB team.

NAB had arrested Maryam and Yousaf on August 8.

Read more: NAB summons SECP officer in Chaudhry Sugar Mills’ case

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case:

In a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said the Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed. He had added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He had said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

