NAB presents Maryam Nawaz before court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Wednesday presented Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice President, Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas before an accountability court, in a case related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Maryam and Abbas were presented before the court of accountability judge as Ameer Muhammad Khan as their 14 days remand expired today.

The hearing today was adjourned for a while as workers of PML-N forcibly entered Judicial complex and the courtroom to meet their leader.

The PML-N workers continued to chant slogans despite several warnings by the judge.

The NAB team will seek extension in the remand of the suspects in today’s hearing.

Earlier on September 4, the physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin was extended by 14 days.

NAB had arrested Maryam and Yousaf on August 8.

On Aug 23, sources within the anti-graft watchdog had claimed that the bureau will soon write to relevant banks and other institutions, asking them to freeze the movable and immovable assets owned by both the accused.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case:

In a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said the Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed. He had added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He had said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

