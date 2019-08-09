Court reserves its decision on Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Abbas’s remand plea

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday reserved its verdict on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plea, seeking remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas in a probe related to corruption charges in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Maryam and Yousuf Abbas were presented before the AC Judge, Jawadul Ahsan amid tight security.

NAB’s prosecutor in his arguments before the court said that suspicious transactions had carried out in Maryam’s bank accounts. He added that NAB had summoned her twice.

He said that Maryam was a shareholder of CSM while Abbas had been a shareholder and director of CSM.

Maryam Nawaz remained the director of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills from 1992 to 1997. Her shares rapidly increased from rs8.4 million to 400millions, the NAB prosecutor said.

He said Maryam failed to satisfy bureau on the transfer of millions of rupees to her account.

However, Maryam’s counsel rejected the allegations of NAB and termed them baseless.

The NAB pleaded the court to grant 15-days remand of the accused of the further probe into the case.

The court has reserved its verdict on the remand plea.

Earlier, a scuffle was reported between the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) workers and the policemen deployed outside the accountability court to ensure the security.

Stones were pelted over the policemen when they tried to stop the PML-N workers from entering the court premises.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Thursday, a team of NAB officials took Maryam into custody when she arrived at Kot Lakpath jail to meet his incarcerated father. The PML-N leader has been shifted to the bureau’s headquarter.

Yousaf Abbas, a cousin of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has also been detained by NAB in the very case.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case:

In a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed.

He added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

“Chaudhry Sugar Mills remained a hub of money laundering,” Akbar said.

He said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

Comments

comments