NAB to provide two medical attendants to Zardari

Asif Zardari, Polo Ground case

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi division approved the request of former president Asif Ali Zardari for provision of two medical attendants, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to NAB sources, Zardari’s two attendants left for Rawalpindi to tend to the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party.

In a letter, the former president requested that he needed attendants with him round the clock, owing to his health issues. Zardari stressed that if he doesn’t get the attendants then he may face lethal consequences to his health.

The National Accountability Bureau had arrested Asif Ali Zardari on Monday after Islamabad High Court rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega-money laundering case.

Following his apprehension, a medical board was formed for the check-up of Zardari.

Sources said the board suggested several clinical tests of the former president which would be conducted on Tuesday (today).

The medical board will examine the heart and kidneys along with conducting RFT and LFT tests of the PPP co-chairman in the NAB Rawalpindi office, sources claimed.

 

