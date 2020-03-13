NAB to present Mir Shakilur Rahman before accountability court today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today (Friday) will seek remand of the editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News Mir Shakilur Rahman in a case pertaining to a land scam, ARY News reported.

Mir Shakilur Rahman was apprehended by the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday.

According to details, Mir Shakilur Rahman appeared before the NAB’s investigation team in Lahore but failed to give satisfactory answers to the questions.

The anti-graft watchdog arrested Mir Shakilur Rahman after he failed to furnish the supportive evidence in connection with the land which he had acquired during the tenure of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was the second time when NAB summoned Mir Shakilur Rahman in the land scam. Earlier on March 5, the anti-graft watchdog had interrogated Mir Shakil for two hours in the case.

NAB officials had confirmed the arrest and said that utility bills including gas, electricity and water had also been paid from the national treasury. They added that the accused has failed to satisfy the investigation team and later he was arrested due to suspicions of his departure to foreign country.

NAB sources added that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also expected to be summoned in the land scam case.

