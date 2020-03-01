Assets case: NAB summons person passed away eight years ago

ISLAMABAD: In order to continue proceedings in assets beyond income case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued a summon order to a person who had passed away eight years ago, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The anti-corruption watchdog has sent a notice to a deceased person who had passed away to appear before investigators on March 3. According to reports, the NAB notice was sent to the deceased brother of senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syed Khursheed Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah had appeared before Accountability Court Sukkur in assets beyond known sources of income case on February 18.

Provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah and Farrukh Shah MPA had been among 18 accused including Khursheed Shah, facing graft charges in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Khursheed Shah who has been ailing and admitted at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur was brought to the court for hearing in an ambulance under stringent security measures. Seventeen accused including Awais Qadir Shah and Farrukh Shah were also present during the court hearing.

Later, the accountability court’s judge Ameer Ali Mahesar adjourned the hearing until March 09.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran Peoples Party leader.

