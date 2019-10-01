NAB put on notice on Maryam’s bail petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a bail petition of imprisoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported.

A division bench, headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najafi, directed the anti-graft watchdog to file its response on the petition by Oct 14.

Maryam’s lawyer contended before the court that his client is being subjected to political vengeance by the bureau that has booked her in an ill-founded money laundering case.

He alleged the bureau misused its law to arrest the PML-N leader.

The counsel pleaded with the bench to grant bail to the former first daughter in the money laundering case.

Earlier, on Sept 25, an accountability court in Lahore had rejected a NAB request for an extension in the physical remand of the PML-N leader and her cousin Yousuf Abbas and sent them to prison on judicial remand for 14 days.

Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan heard the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

NAB prosecutors Hafiz Asadullah Awan and Haris Qureshi contended before the court that the custody of the two was required for further probe in the case.

NAB had arrested Maryam and her cousin on Aug 8 in the CSM case. Since then, they were in NAB custody as their physical remand has repeatedly been extended.

