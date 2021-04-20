LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has opposed the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in assets case, ARY News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog, in its reply submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC), stated NAB launched assets beyond means inquiry against Khawaja Asif is according to the law as assets do not match with his income.

The NAB further said that the PML-N stalwart failed to give response in assets and money laundering charges. The bureau has pleaded with the court to reject the plea of the PML-N leader as an investigation against him is still underway.

Assets case

The anti-graft watchdog accused that a bank peon in Lahore had submitted over Rs28 million to the bank account of Khawaja Asif following the orders of senior officers.

It stated that the nephew of Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Sultan, had submitted Rs20 million to his bank account after being told by his paternal uncle.

A senior political worker Rana Abdul Waheed had submitted Rs30 million to Asif’s account and told the NAB that the money was given to him by Asif.

Another political activist Sarmad Ijaz had withdrawn Rs5 million from Asif’s bank account and handed him over the money.

The documents stated that Asif had failed to respond to the NAB’s query regarding the money from where it was earned.

