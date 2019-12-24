NAB ordered to produce reference against Khursheed Shah in next hearing

SUKKUR: An accountability court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau to produce evidence against senior People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah in the next hearing of the assets case on January 07, ARY News reported.

The NAB has recently filed an assets beyond means reference against Shah alleging Rs 1.23 billion financial irregularities against the former opposition leader.

Syed Khursheed Shah was today produced in the accountability court from the NICVD Sukkur where he has been admitted due to his heart ailment.

PPP leader’s wives, son and nephew, among the 18 co-accused in the reference, were also appear before the court.

The court during the hearing directed the NAB to produce documents of the reference filed against Khursheed Shah in the next hearing of the case on January 07, 2020.

After completion of the case hearing Khursheed Shah was transferred to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur had suspended the bail granted to Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case on Monday.

In an informal chat with the media outside the accountability court, Syed Khursheed Shah said that “the enemy becomes strong whenever the parliament weakens”.

“If the parliament fails to represent the people then it must be looked into,” Shah said. ” These circumstances need reconciliation. The politicians should join heads to consider over it,” Shah said.

“No country is hearing us it is very dangerous,” the veteran politician said in his remarks.

