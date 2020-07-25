Amendment in NAB ordinance: Govt suggests extension of chairman’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAB) ordinance and recommended for extension of its chairman, deputy chairman and prosecutor general, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The federal government has prepared a draft law for the anti-corruption watchdog, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, which suggested amendments for allowing extension of the tenure of the NAB’s chairman and deputy chairman.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the law bars extension in four-year tenure of the NAB chairman and three-year period for the people serving as NAB deputy chairman and prosecutor general.

The draft bill was handed over the opposition by the parliamentary committee which was named as the NAB Second Amendment Act, 2020. The government also proposed to consider the proposed laws to be implemented only on government employees but on the people other than holding public office.

Moreover, the laws will not be applicable to those holding public office and involved in irregularities of regulations in projects but it will be taken into effect against their dependents and undeclared persons.

It also stated that the new laws will not be effective on the Centre, provincial taxation matters, levies and remittance as it will be sent to the concerned departments.

Under the new law, the trial process will be shifted to criminal courts from the accountability courts.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and district collectors will ascertain the details regarding the income sources and assets of the public officer-bearers.

The newly-proposed laws also provided the definition of the misuse of power by the public office-bearers as an amendment stated for admitting someone’s move as misusage of authority only on the basis of solid evidence.

It has recommended to bound a court to provide complete documents and other related records along with reference filed against an accused person.

