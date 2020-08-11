NAB asks police to register FIR against Maryam Nawaz, PML-N leaders

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approached police to register a case against 190 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Maryam Nawaz, ARY NEWS reported.

The application for registering a case against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar Awan, Rana Sanaullah, Mirza Javed, Javed Latif and other PML-N leaders was submitted by the accountability watchdog with Chuhang police station.

The complainant, Deputy Director Intelligence and Security NAB Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar, claimed that Maryam Nawaz incited the PML-N workers on the suggestion of her husband.

The NAB application carries names of 12 MNAs and 31 Punjab Assembly MPAs of the PML-N as it said that such incident had happened for the first time in the 20-year history of the NAB.

It claimed that an MPA Mirza Javed and his son brought stones, which were later pelted at NAB officials and police, in their vehicle LZ-6000.

“13 employees of the police were injured in the attack,” the application said adding that the act caused fear among the officials and also damaged the accountability watchdog’s office.

Earlier in the day, chaos was witnessed outside NAB office after PML-N workers clashed with police personnel ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

The PML-N leader had to turn back home after the corruption watchdog cancelled her scheduled hearing owing to the tense situation outside its office.

The police personnel deployed outside NAB office fired teargas shells to disperse the party workers and activists when they tried to force their way through the barricades placed there for security purposes.

They pelted the policemen and the office with stones turning the area into a virtual battlefield. More than 15 policemen and NAB officials sustained injuries as a result of stone-pelting.

Comments

comments