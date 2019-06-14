ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday presented former president Asif Ali Zardari before an accountability court in Islamabad as it resumed hearing the mega money laundering case.

A NAB team brought the PPP co-chairman to the Judicial Complex amid tight security. Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik is hearing the case. Other accused persons are also in attendance in the court except the former president’s sister Faryal Talpur.

She through her counsel Farooq H Naek filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing.

It is noteworthy that the anti-corruption watchdog had issued arrest warrant for Faryal Talpur yesterday.

According to sources, the arrest warrant were handed over to NAB Rawalpindi chapter after approval of chairman Justice (Retd.) Javed Iqbal.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court had handed over the former president to NAB on physical remand until June 21 for questioning in connection with its investigation into the fake bank accounts case.

A NAB team presented the PPP co-chairman before the court amid tight security to seek his physical remand.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar requested the accountability judge to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused saying his custody is required in connection with investigation into the case.

Zardari’s lawyer, however, opposed the bureau’s plea.

The bureau had arrested the PPP co-chairman from his Islamabad residence after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s plea for extension in their interim bail in the case on Monday.

