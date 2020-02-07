JV Opal case: NAB investigators move ahead into probe against Zardari, Talpur

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has expedited the probe against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a Joint Venture (JV) Opal 255 corruption case, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog has approved formal investigation into the alleged financial irregularities through JV Opal 255 after the completion of an inquiry.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB’s Rawalpindi chapter had recommended the headquarters to convert the inquiry into investigation which was approved by the chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is also shareholder int the joint venture Opal 255.

