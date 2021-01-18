NAB produces witnesses in assets reference against Agha Siraj

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau produced two witnesses in accountability court here on Monday in assets reference against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others, ARY News reported.

Durrani and other accused were present in the court hearing.

An official of the election commission and another from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appeared as prosecution witnesses in the case hearing.

The defence counsel pleaded for time to verify the documents from the FBR.

The court adjourned further hearing of the reference until February 09.

In an earlier hearing the court indicted Agha Siraj Durrani and co-accused in the case.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses after the accused pleaded not guilty in the case and vowed to contest the charges against them.

The charges were framed against Siraj Durrani, his brother Agha Maseehuddin Durrani, his daughters Sanam Durrani, Shahana Durrani, Sarah Durrani, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfiqar, Agha Munawar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza and Gulbahar.

Case against Siraj Durrani

On July 20 in year 2019, the National Accountability Bureau had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February 2019.

