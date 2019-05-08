NAB promotes 57 officers, including Panama investigators

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) promoted its 57 officers including those who investigated infamous Panama case and fake accounts case, said a notification issued on Tuesday.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javaid Iqbal promoted 57 assistant directors to the post of deputy directors.

Those who got the promotion include Syed Hasan Naqvi, Adnan Butt, Imran Dogar, Hasan Noor, Umair Rathore, Syeda Maleeha Shabbir, Sehrish Ghulam, Zawar Warraich and others.

According to the notification, the promotion was given due to the meritorious performance of the chosen individuals.

