NAB challenges acquittal of PSM’s former chairman

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged acquittal of former chairman of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab Shaikh, in the Sindh High Court, ARY News reported.

An accountability court on Saturday had acquitted former chairman of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) over lack of evidence in a corruption reference worth Rs900 million.

Ex-PSM chief Moeen Aftab Shaikh along with ex-director (commercial) Sameen Asghar and contractor Abdul Rasheed, had been accused of misuse of authority which caused Rs900 million loss to the national exchequer.

Moeen Aftab Shaikh, Sameen Aghar and Abdul Rasheed are accused of corruption charges, which dented heavy loss to the national kitty, the NAB’s plea filed in the SHC reads. Aftab awarded contract to Abdul Rasheed for the purchase of coal for PSM on inflated rates, states the plea.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed nine corruption references against Moeen Aftab.

The anti-corruption unit had opened an investigation into the matter in 2010, which was later transferred to NAB over directives of the Supreme Court.

Moeen Aftab had been acquitted in three out of nine corruption references filed by the anti-corruption watchdog.

