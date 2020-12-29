NAB questionnaire to Fazlur Rehman sent back undelivered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A questionnaire sent by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was sent back undelivered, quoting sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

NAB Peshawar had sent a questionnaire to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by post but the delivery staff of the concerned post office failed to deliver it at the residence of the JUI-F leader, sources said.

The post office staff members visited the Shorkot home of Maulana Fazlur Rehman but they were didn’t given access to the JUI-F party chief, in-charge officer of the post office said.

The questionnaire has been sent back undelivered to NAB Peshawar office, the official added.

The NAB Islamabad had also sent a 26-point questionnaire to Maulana Fazlur Rehman in order to proceed with the investigation into corruption allegations against him.

The anti-corruption watchdog directed Maulana Fazlur Rehman to submit the response till December 24.

Through the questionnaire, the anti-corruption watchdog has sought sources of income of the cleric asking him to provide details of properties bought by his father, as well as the inherited properties owned by him and other family members besides providing particulars regarding his sources of income.

The anti-graft watchdog questioned about the complete details of the JUI-F chief’s 64 Kanal land in Dera Ismail Khan and two Kanal and 15 marlas agriculture land which was bought on the name of his son. The sources of income were also sought for the purchase of five marla land in Multan Cantt by his son.

Comments

comments