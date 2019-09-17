Web Analytics
NAB sends questionnaire to Murad after no-show

NICH, Sindh, Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday failed to appear before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi in connection with its probe into a fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

Sources said the chief minister’s principal secretary appeared before the bureau instead.

He was given a questionnaire, comprising eight questions, to hand it over to the chief minister to file his reply within seven days.

The sources said the chief executive of the province has been asked to show up before the team within seven days’ time.

NAB had summoned Murad over his alleged role in dolling out subsidies to sugar mills through improper channels.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and close aides are currently in jail in judicial custody over allegations of being among the beneficiaries of the fake bank accounts.

Shah, in his capacity as Sindh finance minister, had allegedly given subsidies to certain sugar mills including “closed” Thatta Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills.

Earlier, in March this year, Murad had appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi in the fake bank accounts case.

A six-member team of the bureau grilled him for over one and a half hour.

