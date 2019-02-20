NAB conducts search raid at Siraj Durrani’s house

KARACHI:Following the detention of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday conducted a search raid at his residence in Karachi.

NAB officials accompanied by heavy contingents and Rangers cordoned off the residence of Agha Siraj Durrani and searched his house for above one hour.

Sources said that Agha Siraj Durrani’s family was present in the house when the NAB team raided the residence. The anti-graft watchdog team entered the house after showing the search warrants to the family. While the security guards deployed at the house hid their weapons as they saw the NAB officials.

Read More: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani arrested by NAB

Earlier in the day, Speaker Sindh Assembly had been nabbed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday in a case pertaining to assets beyond known income.

As per details, officials of NAB’s Karachi division had arrested the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader from the federal capital.

Following the arrest, the bureau presented the accused to an accountability court of Rawalpindi. The court has approved a transit remand of Durrani for three days.

