NAB rebuts Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s allegations of not pursuing case

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has rebutted allegations of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of not pursuing the case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N stalwart is facing corruption reference of illegal appointments in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

“NAB Karachi chapter strongly refutes allegations of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi”, the spokesperson of the anti-graft body said in a statement.

Reports questioning the performance of NAB Karachi were aired, however NAB prosecutor was already present at the Sindh High Court for hearing of corruption reference against the former prime minister.

The case was adjourned till Thursday, without any proceedings today, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had extended the interim bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former petroleum secretary, Arshad Mirza, in an illegal appointment case till September 3.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and the former petroleum secretary named in the case turned up before the court for the hearing. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Omar Sial heard the illegal appointment case.

The high court extended the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart in the illegal appointment case and sought arguments from the counsels in the next hearing.

