NAB recovers Rs 137 billions of plundered money in one year

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered 137 billion rupees plundered money in a year, citing a report ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a report on recoveries released by NAB, Rawalpindi Bureau of the accountability watchdog made maximum recoveries of 91 billions in an year.

The Pindi bureau recovered 23 billion rupees of the plundered national wealth only in the fake bank accounts case, the report said.

The Rawalpindi bureau also recovered heavy amounts in 3-G, 4-G licenses and a housing fraud.

Lahore Bureau of NAB remained at second place with over recovery of over 30 billion rupees in a year, the bureau’s recovery report said.

The Accountability Bureau Sukkur recovered over 9.4 billion rupees and the bureau’s Karachi chapter recovered 3.3 billion rupees of the looted national wealth within the period.

The amount was recovered from corrupt elements in result of plea bargain and voluntary return, the NAB statement said.

In a plea bargain the NAB and a defendant reach to an agreement of return of certain amount of the case money, which requires subsequent approval from the trial court.

The amount plundered from the national exchequer has been returned back to the federal and provincial governments, according to the statement.

The looted money recovered in housing fraud being returned back to the victims of the scam, NAB stated.

Comments

comments