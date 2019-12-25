NAB recovers Rs153 bn from corrupt elements in 27 months

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau has recovered Rs 153 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the NAB chairman said the bureau had also filed 600 corruption references in different accountability courts, arrested 630 accused in the last 27 months.

“Right now,1,261 references, having accumulated value of Rs 943 billion, were in 25 different accountability courts,” he said in a statement.

“NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but has affiliations with the state of Pakistan,” he said adding that the anti-graft watchdog officers were performing their national duty of eradication of corruption with dedication.

Justice Javed said the anti-graft watchdog was making vigorous attempts to eradicate the menace of corruption by pursuing its policy of ‘Accountability for All’.

The performance of the bureau has already been acknowledged by prestigious national and international institutions including Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), Mashal Pakistan, Transparency International and World Economic Forum, he concluded.

