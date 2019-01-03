NAB recovers Rs. 518mn through plea-bargain in Karachi alone: annual report 

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi office has released its annual performance report, reporting a near 100 per cent complaint redressal, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The report mentions that the NAB Karachi received 10,311 complaints over the year, out of which ‘more than 10,000 complaints’ were resolved.

As many as 160 people were arrested after inquiries on the received complaints, the report highlights.

104 inquiries out of 397 were conducted whereas the anti-graft watchdog completed its investigations in 41 out of 189 cases, said the report.

According to the NAB Karachi’s spokesperson, NAB Karachi in 2018 filed 46 references in the accountability court in Karachi. In 33 cases, the prosecution succeeded in obtaining a conviction. The convicts, said the spokesperson, were sentenced to plea-bargain which resulted in the recovery of Rs. 518mn from the convicts.

The bureau in 2018 also took back 10,000 acres of state land in district Jamshoro. The land is worth approximately Rs. 50bn, said the spokesperson.

