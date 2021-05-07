NAB approves Rs2.25bn plea bargain in housing society case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday approved a plea bargain of Rs2.25 billion in a housing society corruption case, ARY News reported.

This is the biggest-ever plea bargain in the 21-year-old history of the NAB Lahore chapter.

As per details, Riaz Ahmed Chauhan and other accused in the case showed their consent to strike a plea bargain with the graft-buster body, which was accepted in the regional board meeting of the NAB held on May 5.

The plea bargain has also been endorsed by the NAB court. The NAB Lahore said 2150 affectees of the housing society would be compensated with the amount of plea bargain.

Earlier this year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter had approved a plea bargain of Rs21 billion from an accused in a fake bank accounts case.

According to the drop scene of occupying government lands in fake bank accounts case, builder Ahsan Illahi had admitted to his crime.

NAB stated that Illahi after occupying the Sindh government and Pakistan Steel Mills lands planned to build a residential society after giving a bribe of Rs35million to Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

