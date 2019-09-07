Record corruption: NAB summons DG SBCA on September 12

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a thorough investigation into the record corruption in Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anti-corruption watchdog summoned SBCA director-general on September 12 and directed to present complete records of seven towns and Hyderabad region.

The DG SBCA was also asked to present a report over the permissions granted for the construction of illegal wedding halls and other buildings on welfare plots.

Read More: NAB seizes assets worth Rs 1bn from SBCA officer’s house

The anti-graft watchdog also sought particulars of amnesty scheme launched between 2011 and 2012, as well as the details of former DG SBCA Agha Masood Abbas, Abid Shah and Farooq.

NAB sources told ARY News that SBCA had illegally permitted construction of around 10,000 buildings in seven towns of Karachi which include flats, shops and portions.

Moreover, NAB authorities also summoned the list of SBCA officials posted in different towns of Karachi, buildings, certificates issued after the completion of construction and layout plan.

Comments

comments