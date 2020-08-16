NAB seeks security from Islamabad admin during Asif Zardari’s appearance

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached Islamabad police and administration for providing adequate security during the hearing of the former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari before accountability court on August 17, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the NAB Rawalpindi has written a letter to the chief commissioner and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad for providing security during the hearing of the former president.

The security was sought after Asif Ali Zardari decided to appear before the accountability court in Toshakhana case as the party prepares to put up a power show during the hearing.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari and his sister and PPP woman wing leader Faryal Talpur would reach Islamabad from Karachi on Sunday to attend the accountability court hearing in Toshakhana case on August 17.

The party has directed its lawmakers and members of the PPP lawyers forum to reach the court in Islamabad on August 17, they said.

Speaking to media after the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting headed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Senator Raza Rabbani said that they had asked the court to exempt Asif Zardari from personal appearances during the proceedings and record his statement via a video link, however, it was not accepted.

He said that Asif Zardari has decided to appear before the court during today’s meeting and said that it was not a new thing for him.

“Asif Zardari wants activists to avoid congregation during the proceedings,” Raza Rabbani said.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court of Islamabad on June 30 issued bailable arrest warrants against former president Asif Ali Zardari over an accusation of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana.

