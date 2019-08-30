NAB seeks asset details of ex-opposition leader, Sindh transport minister

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into assets owned by PPP leader and former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah and members of his family, reported ARY News on Friday.

Sources within the bureau relayed the anti-corruption watchdog asked over 50 government departments, including the deputy commissioners of Sukkur and Dadu, to provide details of assets owned by the PPP leader, his two sons and two nieces.

Besides, NAB also summoned asset details of Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Qadir Shah.

It was reported earlier this month that the accountability watchdog had acquired important documents, which shows assets of more than 500billion rupees of the former opposition leader registered under his alleged frontmen.

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities”, the NAB sources said.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader, the document said.

According to the documents available with the NAB, a person namely Umar Jan, also played a vital role for Khursheed Shah. The house and a bombproof car, being used by the PPP leader, are also registered under his name.

It may be noted that last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had given approval for inquiry against Pakistan Peoples Party’s Khursheed Shah.

