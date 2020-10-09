NAB seeks cancellation of Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC, passport

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to Interior Ministry for cancellation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC and passport, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif have been issued by the court his travel documents should be cancelled, the NAB has recommended interior ministry in a letter.

Proclamation against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo issued by the IHC, the matter of letter states and further recommends the Interior ministry to contact Interpol for the extradition of the former prime minister.

The Interior Ministry has confirmed to receive the letter of the NAB, sources added.

Yesterday, NAB had also written a letter to the Lahore police, calling for the former premier’s proclamation notices with his photo affixed to them be put up at every police station in the city.

His proclamation would also be pasted outside his Jati Umra residence in Lahore, according to the NAB letter.

On October 7, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. Through the proclamation, the court asked the PML-N supreme leader to surrender himself within 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.

